Golden colour is considered as an indicator of hope, happiness and fun, according to colour psychology. It is also the hue of new ideas and new way of doing things. And debutant Bijoy Urmise’s upcoming movie titled ‘Manja’ is also no different. The film tracks the journey of Jackson Kambakara, an illiterate villager whose seamless desires lead him tread unexplored terrains. The journey eventually alters his fate.

“As the tagline of ‘Manja’ goes - Days of Limelight, it is the journey from the luscious greens of a countryside village to the desires and hopes as bright as yellow. The film pans into the life of Jackson, who has a rural upbringing with no formal education. He is a farmer and grows poultry for a living. The man is often the butt-of-all-jokes of the Kambakara natives. Jackson is done with his insignificant existence and wants to change all that. The film is about his journey and how his life alters when he meets a yesteryear veteran director Abhay Raj,” says Bijoy.

Niyas Backer who is seen in cameos will be playing the lead role of Jackson Kambakara in the film. “Unlike the roles that Niyas has done so far this one is far more serious and challenging. Even his looks are different,” says Bijoy.

Abhay Raj who was once a popular director in his prime is on the lookout for recreating his old charm through his much anticipated project. And his journey unexpectedly collides with that of Jackson. “The film is about the relation of the two and how their life compliments in altering their fate,” adds Bijoy. Shammi Thilakan essays the role of Abhay Raj.

The film which has a realistic flavour also discusses the recent changes in cinema and its audience.

The story of the two is unfurled through the inquisitive journey of an international freelance journalist who is in search of narrating real life humanistic stories with a difference.

“The movie unfolds through the eyes of a journalist David Tharakan who pans the life of Jackson and Abhay,” adds this graphic designer-turned-director who has done the graphics of ‘My Boss’, ‘20-20’ and ‘Marykkundoru Kunjaadu’. Joy Mathew plays the role of the freelance journalist.

“The film is neither too urban nor too rural. It comes in between both. It will be a film for people who love and live for cinema,” adds Bijoy.

New face Vaidehi appears as the female lead. Asokan, Ramesh Pisharody, Kochu Preman and Kulapully Leela will also be seen.

The music is composed by Sejo John and Jessin George. The film produced by Rammohan S Menon and Umesh Plakkat under the banner of M Talkie Cinema Productions will be released on January.