Namitha Pramod has barely finished her schooling, but the effervescent youngster is already one of the much sought-after heroines in Mollywood. With Law Point set to hit the screens soon, and two other plum projects, opposite Dulquar Salman and Dileep, in the offing, the charming actor is ready to make strides in the industry in the coming months. While Law Point will see her as a bold college girl, in Lal Jose-directed Vikramadithyan, Namitha will play a Konkani character, Nirmala. She will be seen as an ad filmmaker in debutant Sudheesh Shankar’s untitled project.

Maya in Law Point is a character that enthused the young star right after she heard the story. Reveals the four-film-old actor, “Maya is poles apart from the roles that I have done before. She is intelligent, stylish and has a way of her own, like every other city-bred youngster.” Namitha says the character is closer to her real self when compared to all the other roles she has played. “I cannot say I am as swanky as Maya, but yes, I could relate to her in certain aspects,” observes Namitha. Speaking about the shooting experience, the lady says the film was shot in a realistic way. “True to its tagline, Law Point is more of a mind game that demanded a subtle kind of acting. Even during emotionally intriguing scenes, director Lijin sir asked me for settled expressions,” says she.

Law Point is Namitha’s third movie with Kunchakko Boban, with whom the actor shares a good on-screen chemistry. “He is comfortable to work with,” says Namitha. She is hopeful that the film, which is different from the usual commercial outings, will be well received by the audience.

Director Lal Jose spoke to Namitha about Vikramadithyan for the first time during the shooting of Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum. “He asked me to learn Konkani for the film, but didn’t reveal other details,” says Namitha, who has learned the basics of the language from one of her friends. The film tells the story of two friends, Vikram and Adityan, played by Dulquar Salman and Unni Mukundan. Namitha’s character is a friend of the duo. The shooting will commence this week at Fort Kochi.

Through Sudheesh’s film, Namitha will join hands with Dileep for the second time after Sound Thoma. “Like the usual Dileep outings, this film too will be a mass entertainer, slated for Onam release,” says Namitha, who will join the sets of the film immediately after completing Vikramadithyan.

The actor, who recently shifted from Thiruvanathapuram to Kochi, is all set to pursue her bachelors in Communicative English at St Teresa’s College. She also plans to focus more on her career. So ask her how her career has turned post Traffic in 2011, she says, “As an actor, I have become more confident. I am gaining more experience and can now understand the characters better than before.” As for future plans, the youngster says she wants to be known as a performer and “play characters that stay long in the minds of the viewers.”