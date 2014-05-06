Bitten by the adventure bug, a trio set off on a trail into the deep dense forests of Kerala, treading unexplored expanses. Enroute, they encounter unforeseen incidents that change their lives forever, says debutant Vinil Vasu about his upcoming flick The Last Supper. Through the adventure-laden entertainer film, Vinil weaves out an interesting tale of friendship and probes into the depths of the human psyche. “I wanted to tell a story that connects with me. And adventure is one thing that excites any human being. The movie traverses a path not taken up by people yet. And if that journey is accompanied by a handful of wonderful friends, then it would be a kickass story of interest,” says Vinil about the whole idea of The Last Supper.

The plot unfurls the story of three friends Alby, a computer hacker working for the police department, Imran Khan, a cinematographer and Pearly, a channel producer who come together for an exciting expedition. Unni Mukundan dons the role of Alby, popular anchor Pearle Maane turns into the channel producer and Anu Mohan essays the role of Imran in the movie. About the characters, the director says, “Alby is an adventure freak, he loves to walk on the edge of life but his greatest weakness is his friends, while Imran’s interest lies in two things- love for his camera and women. As for Pearly, she is an ambitious career-oriented woman who aims big and strives to achieve it too.”

The film revolves around this trio and six crucial days of their lives which is packed with anxiety, humour, action, drama, suspense and fun. “During the course of their journey, they discover the true bonds they share with each other. Whether their journey turns good or takes a bitter path unfolds during various crisis situations they encounter in the forest,” says Vinil who has penned down the story of the film.

Along with narrating the tale of friendship, the movie deals with an important message too. “It is an honest film with a social message pointing to the fast-paced life which lacks attachments and tie-ups. Today’s youngsters want everything easily and instantly, so the film also talks about the state of today’s youths and their future,” adds Vinil who began his film journey from Bollywood assisting veteran director Mahesh Bhatt for films like Zakhm and Sir.

Ask him about the title which has a strong biblical flavour, he says, “When we see the picture of The Last Supper, we see Jesus along with his 12 disciples. The picture shows a celebration and the movie is about a celebration of friendship.”

Director Marthandan of Daivathindey Swantham Cleetus fame plays a key role in the film. “He plays the role of a forest officer. Arun Narayanan dons the role of a photographer. There is another interesting character who plays the role of a forest guide in the film. The original daredevil acts he does like jumping from a 40ft waterfall, climbing from one tree to another just amazed us during the shoot,” says Vinil about the shoot experiences.

Another highlight of the movie is its rich visuals and edge-of-the-seat sequences. “It is an unconventional film and shot in exotic places in and around Nelliampathy in Palakkad. Along with the visual elements, technical aspects have also been given much prominence,” says Vinil who thanks his cinematographer Ajay Vincent and Prasad Lab (efx) for the wonderful graphics in the film. “The film is dedicated to all the cinematographers who bring life to film onscreen,” he adds.

Screenplay and dialogues are by Shameer Sainu and Deepak Dharaneendran. For Harinarayanan’s lyrics, Gopi Sundar has composed the music.

“The film has three songs. One is an Arabic song which is crooned by Pearle and another song which just has four lines is sung by actor-director Lal and Shammi Thilakan. Third song is sung by Naresh Iyer,” adds Vinil.

The film produced by S George under the banner of Cyn-Cyl Celluloid will hit the screens on May 9.