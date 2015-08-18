Commercially acclaimed Tamil director K S Ravikumar has zeroed in on bubbly southern actor Nithya Menen as the heroine of his yet-to-be-titled film with Sudeep playing the lead.

Makers of the film, which will be made in Tamil and Kannada, are, however, yet to officially make the announcement. Nithya is not new to the landscape of southern filmmaking having essayed some powerful performances in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Her last film in Tamil, O Kadhal Kanmani, was a commercial success, devoured by the audience as well as critics. She is now looking forward for the Telugu film Rudramadevi along with Anushka Shetty made on a high budget.

On the other hand, Sudeep seems to have been enjoying his tryst with bilingual success. After Eega, he plays a significant role in the Baahubali series, the first has a minuscule signature of his, leaving enough curioisty of his role in the second part. He is also part of the Vijay’s much-awaited film Puli, in which he plays the antagonist.

He is the only Sandalwood actor who has ventured into the bilingual route and succeeded too. His recent Kannada flick Ranna is having a successful run at the box office having completed 50 days. It will be interesting to watch out for the fresh and unusual pairing of Sudeep and Nithya and producer Surappa Babu is eagerly waiting for Sudeep to join the sets. Apparently, the actor has requested some time before he joins the team.