Ganesh Sundaram’s tryst with music began almost 25 years ago, but movies and the limelight came calling quite late. The singer, who rendered one of the most lapped-up tracks of 2014, ‘Punchiri Kanulla Pennale ...’ in Vellimoonga, is having a dream run this year too, with two back-to-back releases last week.

He has sung two songs in Su Su.. Sudhi Vatmeekam and one in Rajamma@Yahoo and the songs have already caught the public interest.

Says Ganesh: “Both songs were composed by Bijibal and in Su Su Sudhi Vatmeekam, my song, Ravin Vatmeekam,is garnering a good response. I have also sung a funny duet song in Rajamma @Yahoo,” says Ganesh.

Ganesh says though music has been with him for long, movies were not something he actively pursued. “When I began singing, the industry wasn’t this open. I debuted in 2002 and waited for long. But, good music was always with me. I was lucky to work with masters like Dakshinamurthy Swamikal, Devarajan Master and Jerry Amaldev. That is a long journey,” says Ganesh.

But, the singer says the gap in generations doesn’t make any difference for a singer. “I have also worked with music directors like Afsal Yousuf and Bijibal. They are all great in their respective spheres of work and their creations are amazing. The work is already done and we just have to render it beautifully,” says Ganesh.

Of the 22 movies he has sung for, Ganesh says the most he has worked with, is Bijibal. “I have worked with him in 12 films, and he is a gifted composer. The best part is that he is not one to go behind fame and big names. He just wants an apt voice for his compositions, and that is one reason for his success,” says Ganesh, who has sung hit numbers in films like Love 24*7 and Vikramadithyan.