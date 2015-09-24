Oralppokkam, the award-winning film by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, will hit the screens on October 2. Kerala State Film Development Corporation chairman Rajmohan Unnithan inaugurated the release function and official launch of BigDream Release at an event held in the capital city. The film won the FIPRESCI and NETPAC awards for best film at the 19th IFFK and the state government’s Best Director award for 2014.

Oralppokkam revolves around Mahendran, who goes in search of his missing live-in partner Maya. A multilingual road movie set against the backdrop of a natural calamity, it develops through the people he meets and his dreams.

“The film had a year-long schedule, the Tsunami-ravaged Uttarakhand being the main location,” says the director.

While Prakash Bare plays the character of Mahendran it’s author-activist Meena Kandasami who appears as Maya making her screen debut.

A crowd-funded venture, Oraalppokkam is produced by Kazhcha Chalachithra Vedi.