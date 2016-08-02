Home Entertainment Malayalam

Not doing love in Anjengo: Pratap Pothen

Pratap Pothen said on Facebook that he dropped the project as he didn’t like the script

Published: 02nd August 2016 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2016 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

noa

Not all is hunky-dory in the Love in Anjengo team with actor-director Pratap Pothen coming out on Facebook against the project, declaring that he is not anymore doing it.

No.jpgIn response to a friend’s comment, Prathap Pothen said he was not doing Anjengo. He wrote: i am not doing anjengo..because i didn’t like the script...and i walked out...i will direct only if am going to enjoy the process and not because some genius has written crap (sic).

Apparently, he was taking a dig at director and scriptwriter Anjaly Menon who has written the script for the movie which has Dulquer Salman in the lead.

The initial reports had it that Pratap Pothen was returning to direction after a huge gap of 20 years for the movie.

nob.jpgAfter his project Oru Yatramozhi which was critically and commercially acclaimed, Pratap Pothen was involved in the project and he had even announced that his home banner Supriya Films will produce the film in   association with M Renjith’s Rejaputhra Visual Media. The movie had Lakshmi Menon playing the female lead and director-cinematographer Rajeev Menon cranking the camera.

However, the latest news has come as a disappointment for film buffs who expected a visual treat.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp