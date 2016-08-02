Not doing love in Anjengo: Pratap Pothen

Express Features By

Not all is hunky-dory in the Love in Anjengo team with actor-director Pratap Pothen coming out on Facebook against the project, declaring that he is not anymore doing it.

In response to a friend’s comment, Prathap Pothen said he was not doing Anjengo. He wrote: i am not doing anjengo..because i didn’t like the script...and i walked out...i will direct only if am going to enjoy the process and not because some genius has written crap (sic).

Apparently, he was taking a dig at director and scriptwriter Anjaly Menon who has written the script for the movie which has Dulquer Salman in the lead.

The initial reports had it that Pratap Pothen was returning to direction after a huge gap of 20 years for the movie.

After his project Oru Yatramozhi which was critically and commercially acclaimed, Pratap Pothen was involved in the project and he had even announced that his home banner Supriya Films will produce the film in association with M Renjith’s Rejaputhra Visual Media. The movie had Lakshmi Menon playing the female lead and director-cinematographer Rajeev Menon cranking the camera.

However, the latest news has come as a disappointment for film buffs who expected a visual treat.