Love in Angengo shelved

Published: 03rd August 2016 05:09 AM

Dulquer-Salmaan

Ever since Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Love in Angengo, directed by Prathap Pothen was announced, there has been hype surrounding the project. Now, we hear that the film has been shelved. Reportedly, Prathap confirmed this on social media.

Love.jpgHe said he walked out of the movie as he didn’t like the script. Anjali Menon of Bangalore Days fame is the script writer. “Thank you for your kind words. I am not doing Anjengo because I didn’t like the script. I will direct a film only if am going to enjoy the process and not because some genius has written crap (sic),” he posted.

The film, which would have marked 21 years since Prathap’s last directorial venture, was to have a cameo by Madhavan. He last directed Oru Yathra Mozhi  (1995). The filmmaker was initially thrilled to collaborate with Dulquer and Anjali and even referred to this as his ‘dream team’.

Lovea.jpgApparently, after seeing Dulquer’s Ustad Hotel (2012) and  Ok Kanmani (2015), he decided to cast him in the film. However, owing to creative differences between Prathap and Anjali, the project has been dropped. The film was to be a modern-day romantic tale set against a beach destination in Kerala.

