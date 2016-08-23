He says it’s a name, just like the iconic Anjooran. “But who plays the title role is a surprise,” says Siddique about his latest, hinting it can be much more than your quintessential laughathon. “Fukri will be a unique love story, and it’s definitely far from the routine type. It in fact portrays the love stories of two generations. There will be humour, romance and yes, some suspense,” he adds.

If his last two outings had Mohanlal and Mammootty playing the leads, this time it’s Jayasurya who steps into the shoes of the hero. The actor says he is super-excited about being part of a Siddique film and is keeping his fingers crossed. “Fukri comes after a blockbuster like Bhaskar the Rascal and I am really thrilled to join the team. Then, Siddique is someone I admire both personally and professionally. He is a genuine individual with a great sense of humour and I am looking forward to working with him,” he says. He also assures Fukri will be a hilarious ride, filled to the brim with humour. “You will get everything you expect out of a Siddique film,” he says.

Lal, of the former Siddique-Lal duo, will appear in another key role, “it’s for the first time in Malayalam he turns actor for me,” Siddique says. Sasikumar, Joju George, Bhagath Manuel, Harish and Niyaz are also part of the cast. “We haven’t finalised the heroine yet,” adds the director. The film is expected to go on floors shortly and hit the screens by December. Fukri is produced by Siddique, Vaishak Rajan and Jenso Jose under the banner of S Talkies and Vaishaka Cynyma.