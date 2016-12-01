Pulimurugan’s Telugu version will hit the theatres on December 2 in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana regions. Yes, the Telugu fans of actor Mohanlal can now watch their favourite ‘Mohanlal Garu’ in action in Manyam Puli, the dubbed version of the movie.

Noted producer Krishna Reddy had acquired the Telugu rights for Pulimurgan and actor Jagapati Babu had confirmed the news about dubbing of the movie on his Facebook page earlier.

Mohanlal enjoys a wide fan base in Telegu after the whopping success of his Telugu movie Janatha Garage that had NTR Jr in the lead. The good box office run of his movie Manamantha also earned him a wide fan base in Tollywood.