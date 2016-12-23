After calling the shots for two hits and featuring in a couple of others, Jude Anthany Joseph is all set to make his leading debut.

The director-turned-actor will be soon seen as one of the two heroes in Rakesh Gopan’s Aiswarya Vilasam Goonda Sangham. And, giving him company for the laugh riot is none other than Aju Varghese. “It’s a full-on comedy entertainer and we play two wannabe goons in the film,”says Jude.



Though he has starred in noted films like Premam, Action Hero Biju and Oru Muthassi Gada, Jude was in for a surprise when the lead role came his way. “At first I was very apprehensive, but the film has a rocking storyline.

I even offered to step back so that they can consider a more prominent actor. But Rakesh was quite insistent,” he says. The film will have the duo in a totally unseen avatar as they step into the shoes of two struggling goons. The rest of the cast is yet to be finalised and Aiswarya Vilasam Goonda Sangham is expected to go on floors by April.