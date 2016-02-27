‘Vettah’, the new offering from Rajesh Pillai, the man who was behind ‘Traffic’ and ‘Mili’ is a thriller that leaves the audience asking for more. Though the story is good in parts, it fails to hold the audience attention throughout the length of the film.

The movie begins with the kidnap of actress Uma Krishnamoorthy (Sanusha). Sribala IPS (Manju Warrier) is assigned the case and she takes the help of her friend and junior colleague Xylex Abraham (Indrajith), who is going through a rough patch in his life and career. The clues from spot of the kidnap point finger at Melvin (Kunchacko Boban), a widower. Melvin’s interrogation soon reveals that he has killed Uma and her friend Emil, who had an affair with Melvin’s wife Sherin (Sandhya). But the hunt for the dead bodies drags on as Melvin fumbles to recollect the spot where he disposed them off. In the meantime, Melvin, through his speeches on love and betrayal, sows seeds of suspicion in the minds of Xylex, who is struggling with his impotency, and Sribala, who has got a new clue into the accident of her father which implicates Xylex. As Melvin sits comfortable in custody, Sribala and Xylex set out to find the truth about their apprehensions.

Kunchacko Boban has put up a good performance, may be the best in his career. Manju Warrier and Indrajith are also commendable in their roles. Though the music of Shaan Rehman is taxing on the ears at times, it gels well with the story that is being told. The screenplay could have been better with the characters fleshed out in better details and circumstances.