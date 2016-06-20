THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Film fraternity criticised officials of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for lacking in knowledge to meet the demands of the industry.

Film directors, actors, technicians joined hands to stage a protest organised by Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) to support Saijo Kannanaikkal, who is fighting a case against Board for denying certification for his maiden film ‘Kathakali’.

Film maker and FEFA president Kamal who presided over the protest said that young directors who came with fresh ideas were facing neglect at the hands of CBFC, the latest being Kathakali. He warned that more strike will ensue if the authorities in the regional office continue with their high handedness.

FEFKA general secretary B. Unnikrishnan who inaugurated the protest said that those in the board should know film history before imposing cuts.

"There are films like '16 Vayathinile' which shows nudity of actor Kamal Haasan. Obscenity and vulgarity are issues of art and the board should have the knowledge to understand it." he said. Unnikrishnan said that high handedness would not be allowed anymore.

Film maker Sibi Malayil lamented that often people who are ignorent of the changes happening in the field come to the top and they hurt the self esteem of directors. Film director TV Chandran described himself as a victim of censoring for most of his films. He criticised that the board was killing films. The most passionate appeal came from Saijo Kannanaikkal.

Braving the frailty caused by the ankylosing spondylitis, a type of arthritis that debilitates his spine, the fist-time director spoke about his dream to become a film maker. "I want to see life positively and I do not want to bow before disease." he said. Narrating his ordeal with censor board he demand for more knowledgeable people was a basic one.

He blamed board for curbing the creative freedom of film makers. Protestors laid siege to the office of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) at the Chitranjali Studio in Thiruvananthapuram. CBFC responds: Regional officer of CBFC A Pratibha said that the controversies related to censoring of 'Kadhakali' was publicity stunt.

"Neither the director nor the producer of the film responded to the show cause notices. The case is under the purview of High Court and further action will be based on the directives of court." she said.