Onam releases garner decent collections at the box office

Express News Service By

KOCHI: The near one-week holidays helped Onam releases garner a decent collection at the box office. Five major Malayalam films and one Tamil movie were released in theatres in the State during Onam. They include Mohanlal-starrer 'Oppam,' Prithviraj's 'Oozham,' Dileep-starrer 'Welcome to Central Jail,' Kunchakko Boban's 'Kochouvva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho' and Jude Anthany Joseph's directorial venture 'Oru Muthassi Gadha.' Chiyan Vikram's 'Iru Mughan' was the Tamil movie that competed with the Malayalam releases.

According to trade analysts, all the six films recorded good collection during the Onam days. Though the producers have not released the collection figures officially, trade analysts reckon that the Onam movies, including Iru Murugan, grossed Rs 18 crore in nine days with Oppam topping the chart. Oppam and Oozham were the first Onam releases to hit the screen.

According to Forumkeralam, the online portal that tracks collection at multiplexes, Oppam has been far ahead of its opponents in collection. The site tracks collection of Malayalam films based on tickets sold at PVR Cinemas, Cinepolis, Cinemax, Pan Cinema, Q-Cinema and Cinepolis VIP.