Home Entertainment Malayalam

Onam releases garner decent collections at the box office

Published: 19th September 2016 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2016 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

THE BIG

KOCHI: The near one-week holidays helped Onam releases garner a decent collection at the box office. Five major Malayalam films and one Tamil movie were released in theatres in the State during Onam. They include Mohanlal-starrer 'Oppam,' Prithviraj's 'Oozham,' Dileep-starrer 'Welcome to Central Jail,' Kunchakko Boban's 'Kochouvva Paulo Ayyappa Coelho' and Jude Anthany Joseph's directorial venture 'Oru Muthassi Gadha.' Chiyan Vikram's 'Iru Mughan' was the Tamil movie that competed with the Malayalam releases.

According to trade analysts, all the six films recorded good collection during the Onam days. Though the producers have not released the collection figures officially, trade analysts reckon that the Onam movies, including Iru Murugan, grossed Rs 18 crore in nine days with Oppam topping the chart. Oppam and Oozham were the first Onam releases to  hit the screen.

According to Forumkeralam, the online portal that tracks collection at multiplexes, Oppam has been far ahead of its opponents in collection. The site tracks collection of Malayalam films based on tickets sold at PVR Cinemas, Cinepolis, Cinemax, Pan Cinema, Q-Cinema and Cinepolis VIP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp