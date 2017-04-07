Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan ties knot

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Actor Dhyan Sreenivasan exchanged wedding vows with his longtime friend Arpita Sebastian at a simple ceremony at Kannur this morning.

Son of Actor Director Sreenivasan, Dhyan debuted in Malayalam films in 2013 with 'Thira', directed by his elder brother Vineeth.

Among his other films are 'Kunjiramayan', 'Adi Kapyare Kootamani' and 'Ore Mugham'.

Arpita is said to be working in a company at Technopark here. Several actors and directors from the Malaylam film industry attending the wedding.