Thrissuvaperoor Kliptham: A watchable flick, thanks to a wonderful cast

The protagonist in debutant director Ratheish Kumar's Thrissivaperoor Kliptham is Thrissur itself.

A still from Thrissuvaperoor Kliptham.

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

Film: Thrissuvaperoor Kliptham
Genre: Comedy
Director: Ratheish Kumar
Cast: Chemban Vinod, Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali

The protagonist in debutant director Ratheish Kumar's Thrissivaperoor Kliptham is Thrissur itself. Everything typical to the town - its unmistakable dialect, a rich jeweller, pork curry and even festivities - have been soaked up to concoct an entertainer, that rides high on the fine performance by the lead characters. With Thrissur playing in the background, these well-carved out characters grab our attention, thereby making up for the glaring lack of a solid plot.

The movie starts with David Pauly's (Chemban Vinod) engagement ceremony going haywire, thanks to a bottle of rum which arrived as a gift. We soon get to know that special gift was from his long time foe Chemmadan Joy, a rich jeweller. Tempers flare and both Pauly and Joy, aided by their respective gangs, fight it out at the market. Joining the melee is the very sexually-deprived and shy Girijavallaban (Asif Ali), who wants to join Pauly's gang. Their fights and paybacks form the remaining part of the story.

The best part of Thrissivaperoor Kliptham is its crude characters. While David is an alcoholic, Girijavallaban is a shameless voyeur and there is little heroism in them. Ratheish has unabashedly portrayed them as flawed men with raw lives and little ambitions.

It is these characters that propel the movie, helping us to sit through a senseless second half (a shame considering how entertaining the first half was). The weak plot makes it predictable, like we are sure that Girijavallaban will never lose his virginity because he is supposed to fall in love with Bhagy (Aparna Balamurali). With more substance, Thrissivaperoor Kliptam would have been a better and solid venture.

And, it is Chemban Vinod who walks away with the glory here. The man is a nuanced actor and  beautifully treads the thin line between fun and ferocity. His gang is equally engaging and every character has a space for themselves.

Asif plays the coy Girijavallabhan to perfection and Aparna is every bit the bold Bhagy. And, their pairing -  the coy man and the bold woman - is unusual and striking. 

With crude humour and innate Thrissur flavour and feel, Thrissivaperoor Kliptham is a 
watchable entertainer.

Thrissuvaperoor Kliptham

