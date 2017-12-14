THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lights off! Pack up! An eventful week of film viewing experience comes to an end on Friday. For the movie buffs, the festival presented a pack of films which were both classy and entertaining. Some delegates came to revel in the festivities that included singing and dancing while others arrived to strike up friendships with like-minded persons.

Many young delegates were not happy with the quality of the films screened at the festival. “The government had toned down the celebrations due to cyclone Ockhi,” said Harikrishnan, a student at Chethana Film Institute in Thrissur. He said, the festival this year was very dull. “Even the films selected for screening were not good. The festivals that were held in the previous years had a good selection of movies. Movies that impressed and left a mark on the minds of the audiences. However, this year, none of the films made an impact,” he added.

Disciplined festival

Even though the youngsters were not happy with the festival, senior citizens begged to differ. They found the festival a well-organised one. “I am a regular at the festival. And have been participating right from the first edition, which was held in 1995. This year, the festival was conducted in a disciplined manner and the films were equally good. The long queues that snaked in front of the venues show the how much the delegates love these visual gems,” said George Mathew, who had prepared the first ever festival book in 1995.

Technical glitches: The 22nd edition of IFFK saw technical glitches making the reservation process go off grid. Delegates were vocal against the organisers decision to reserve 60 percent of the seats.

“Reserving 60 percent of the seats is unacceptable. We want an equal distribution of seats, say 50:50. In fact, last year only 40 percent seats were allotted for reservation. We expect to see some changes in the next edition,” said Joe Elizabeth, an assistant film director.

Subdued festival

Many delegates arrive at the festival to enjoy the festivities and the ambience. However, this year they were a disappointed lot. Sreejith Vava, a theatre artist and folk singer, found the 22nd edition a big letdown. “The festival is losing its vigour every year. Many went back within two-days due to the gloomy atmosphere. We usually come here to make friends, meet new people and build a network. But sadly, it was a damp affair this year. I used to sing folk songs and commanded a good crowd. But this year the response was a very feeble one,” Vava said.

Controversies

The festival was not free from controversies. The major one was national award-winning actress Surabhi Lakshmi not being extended an invitation.However, the organisers managed to dilute the row by inviting her later.Equal distribution of reservation system under consideration: According to Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal, the organisers are learning from their mistakes and will try to correct them in the coming editions.“Equal distribution of seats is a justifiable need. This will be considered in the next edition. No festival is free from controversies. They will crop up next time too. But I feel happy we managed to organise this one in a disciplined manner,” said Kamal.