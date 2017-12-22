KOCHI: The reporter and cameraman of a leading Malayalam news channel were allegedly harassed by a film actor and crew members at a nearby shooting location today.

Police said reporter M S Lishoy and camera man Nikhil Joseph of Mathrubhumi news channel were threatened and forced to delete visuals they had shot at the shooting location of 'Chanakya Thanthram' near Karuvelippadi in Thoppumpadi.

The TV crew alleged that actor Unni Mukundan got agitated when a question was asked about a sexual assault complaint filed against him by a woman in a police station recently, which a section of the online media had reported.

The mediapersons had reached the shooting location on the basis of an invitation. Mathrubhumi said they were informed that a celebration of the success of Mammootty-Unni Mukundan starrer' Masterpiece' was being held there.

A case has been filed against the actor and others based on the complaint by the mediapersons, police said.

The Ernakulam District committee of Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) condemned the incident and urged the Kochi City police commission to take action against the actor and others who harassed the mediapersons.

