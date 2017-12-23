It is probably the first time that a sequel is being made to a film that didn’t do too well at the box office and that too, on audience request. Director Midhun Manuel Thomas remembers how people he met would talk only about his debut venture, Aadu Oru Bheekarajeevi Aanu, even though he had already made two other films.

“I remember how disappointed and heartbroken I was when the film failed to make an impact. But as fate would have it, once the DVD was released, my inbox got flooded with messages. Ever since, people have wanted a sequel. It is after much thought that we have finally decided to make Aadu 2, the sequel,” says Midhun.

Aadu 2, which released on December 22, was the most anticipated films of this year, thanks to the cult value of its protagonist, Shaji Pappan. Midhun is quite aware of the hype surrounding the sequel. He confesses to being nervous. “But, then this hype exists for every major release. It would have been the same had I done a fresh subject too. But I hope Aadu 2 will make Shaji Pappan happy,” says the director.

What can we expect when the cult character makes a comeback? Midhun says this time too, the film will be full of humour. “I would term this as nonsensical humour, not exactly slapstick. It borders somewhere in between,” he says, in light of rumours that the lead character has changed.

A song from the film, featuring YouTube sensations Sonal and Nicole, has been received with some apprehension, resulting in the fear that Shaji Pappan’s character may have been changed. “The song is an integral part of the film. Just because Pappan broke into a dance with women doesn’t mean he has changed. He is and will always remain a misogynist,” says Midhun.

Midhun thinks it’s his uniqueness that makes Pappan so popular. “Unlike other heroes, Pappan isn’t ambitious. He goes with the flow. He is a silly man, who doesn’t rain blows, but gets beaten up instead. But he can turn into a thug too,” he adds.

Though he created Pappan, Midhun says he owes a lot to actor Jayasurya, who brought life to the character. “A lot of the character is Jayasurya’s contribution. When I narrated the character to him, he wanted to give it a flashy look. And that’s how he created the unique look of a black kurta and red dhoti. However, this time, Pappan has undergone a slight makeover, and wears a designer double-coloured dhoti,” says the director.

Almost all the characters have done their part better than he anticipated, says the director. “The thing about the characters in Aadu 2, including Arakkal Abu and Sharbeth Shameer, is that they all border on eccentricity. The slightest misjudgement can collapse the whole film. But to our delight, every actor has done their part so well. We are sure that Aadu 2 will live up to everybody’s expectations,” says Midhun.