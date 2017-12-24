Actor Prithviraj and the makers of Vimaanam are spreading festival fervour among film buffs in a unique way.In a first-of-its-kind movie, the crew has decided to screen free shows for the public across Kerala on Monday, the Christmas Day. Only evening shows (first show and second show) will be charged.

He also announced that a part of collections will go to Saji Thomas, the hearing impaired man from whom the story was inspired.Prithviraj took to Facebook to announce the news. He posted: On Christmas Day, the 25th of Dec 2017, every theatre in Kerala showing #Vimaanam will run free shows for the entire day till the evening shows! From there on..every rupee that we, the makers of the film make from the 1st and 2nd evening shows on the day, regardless of how big or small the amount is..will be handed over to Saji Thomas as a Christmas gift from us. Make it count friends. (sic).

He added that the team wanted to help Saji Thomas in some way and that is how they stumbled on this idea. "We discussed this and producer Listin Stephen asked Saji what he wanted. All Saji demanded was free shows for his friends in his home town. But, then we thought why not make it free in all theatres on Christmas day, added Prithviraj. Over 110 theaters are playing Vimaanam now across Kerala.