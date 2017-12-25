One of the notable take away for Malayalam film industry in 2017 is the emergence of new faces,who wowed audience and critics alike.

A bunch of talents, with no mentors or solid connections in the industry, burst into the scene this year, giving some memorable performances. While movies like Angamaly Diaries rested solely on their skill, newbies like Nimisha Sajayan stood her ground, sharing screen space with extremely talented Suraj Venjaramood and Fahad Faasil.As we wind up the year, City Express takes a look at five fresh faces of 2017 who are set for great innings in M-Town.

Nimisha Sajayan

Nimisha in Eeda | Youtube

What sets Nimisha apart from the deluge of female faces that appeared on screen this year is how effortlessly she handled her character Sreeja, a rustic belle, in Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. With subtle expressions, Nimisha switched from the lover girl she was to a bold wife, who fiercely expresses her stand to her husband. Sreeja's helplessness, anger and hope were safely portrayed onscreen by Nimisha. Above all, she gave award-winning actors Fahad Faasil and Suraj Venjaramood a run for their money, with her talent. Watch out for Eeda, a romantic drama where she pairs up with Shane Nigam.

Sarath Kumar

Sarath Kumar was brilliance personified in Angamaly Diaries, when he unleashed terror with his lithe figure. Giving a controlled performance, Sarath stole the limelight from the protagonist with his fierce expressions, sharp dialogues, thereby proving one doesn't really need a beefy body or rugged masculinity to be an alpha male figure onscreen.

Antony Varghese

Anthony Verghese

Another actor from the Angamaly Diaries stable, Antony Varghese had a coming-of-age journey to portray in the movie. As a puppy-faced lover boy who tries hard to fit into the thug avatar, Antony was quite a revelation as he skillfully occupied the perfect space between naivety and spontaneity. With solid talent and winning looks, Antony is likely to emerge one of the names to reckon for. To see him in an action avatar, wait for Swathantryam Artharathriyil.

Anna Reshma Rajan

Angamaly Diaries managed to impress critics, but if it wooed hearts, then Anna Reshma Rajan had a huge role in it. As Lichi, she became the 'Malar Miss' of 2017, an epitome of raw looks and relatable personality. She carried her part as a matured nursing teacher well, before metamorphosing into a romantic girl. Though Anna Reshma failed to impress in Velipadinte Pustakam, she is likely to have a great year ahead.

Aishwarya Lakshmi

She made her debut opposite Nivin Pauly in Njandukalude Naatil Oridavela, but it was in just-released Maayanadi that Aishwarya Lakshmi proved she is an actor to watch out for. As Appu, an aspiring actor, Aishwarya gave a matured performance as she embodies a woman who is bold to take a stance on love. For her nuanced show, Aishwarya is definitely on this list.