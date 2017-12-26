Prithviraj

After Punyalan Private Limited which did a great business at the box office, director Ranjith Sankar has roped in Prithviraj for his next. The news was announced by the director himself on Facebook. He posted: Announcing a beautiful dream on this Xmas day.The story of a young man who lived 9 lifetimes within his! Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the young man and co-produces this movie with me as well. (sic).

However, when quizzed about the movie, Ranjith Sankar told Express that the project is still in its infant stage. "It is a different genre this time. We are still discussing it. We are yet to decide on when to start the shoot," he added.Meanwhile, 2019 will be a busy year for Prithviraj with the actor all set to kick start his directorial debut Lucifer. He also has the mega project Aadu Jeevitham in his kitty. While Anjali Menon's next with Parvathy and Nasriya is likely to hit the screens in Vishu, the actor will also have Detroit Crossing releasing soon.