For a year that saw films dominating every debate, discussion and day-to-day life, 2017 failed to work in favour of the industry. Good movies, barring a few like Angamaly Diaries, were overshadowed by unwanted attention and films expected to work wonders fizzled out, casting a sombre mood over the box office. But, the silver line is the few projects in the making that promises to brighten up 2018. As new year dawns, City Express takes a look at half-a-dozen movies that we await eagerly.

Odiyan

Ever since it was announced, Odiyan has been keeping film buffs on their toes. Everything from the teaser to Mohanlal's make over was received with so much excitement that the movie already has a huge hype surrounding it. And, by the look and feel of it, Sreekumar Menon's debut movie Odiyan is going to be a cinematic milestone.

Bilal

Amal Neerad created a style and space of his own when he made a grand debut with Big B. And, when he announced a sequel to it, expectations skyrocketed. While we wait for Bilal John Kurisingal to return, fan groups are already speculating the story and cast. Though Amal is mum about the details, we are sure it is going to be a treat.

Kayanmkulam Kochunni

When director Roshan Andrews gets together with scriptwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay, you feel the birth of a good cinema. And what if it is a period movie with Nivin Pauly playing the legendary

Kayamkulam Kochunni? That's what makes the wait worth. Nivin as Kerala's legendary thief has already set the tongues wagging and we are sure it is going to be one of Nivin's best.

Trance

Not many can boast the success record Anwar Rashid has. The director/producer, who spin magic on screen, will direct his next Trance, with Fahad Faasil in the lead.Nothing about the movie, except the title, has been leaked so far. But, that has only hyped our interest in it. We hope to see Fahad's acting brilliance in this one.

Anjali Menon's untitled movie

Last time Anjali Menon made a movie, it set a new cinematic trend, besides opening up the markets for Malayalam cinema across the borders. And, we expect nothing short of that when she yields the megaphone again. With Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead, the movie is already a talking point. And, Nazriya is set to make a comeback too. Well, this has got our attention.

Kammarasambavam

Let's give controversies a break and warm up to the fact that Kammarasambavam is one of the most anticipated movies of the next year. Reason: The period drama scripted by Murali Gopy is touted to have Dileep in his career-best role, besides marking the debut of Tamil actor Siddarth. The peek into the mammoth sets of the movies has already triggered audience interest and we know this one is going to be a different cinematic experience.