Praising the actors Prithviraj and Indrajith, actor-writer Murali Gopy on Saturday posted a selfie with the Sukumaran brothers on his official Facebook account, announcing that the shooting for their latest movie, 'Tiyaan' has been wrapped up.

Directed by Jiyen Krishnakumar, the film has been touted as one of the most promising projects of recent times. On his post, Gopy noted that he has always seen himself as an actor's writer, for it is the actors who lend their brawn, brain and rooh (soul) to the people on his paper and make them mightier than the word.

Read his post here:

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran shared Murali Gopy's post and wrote that the audience could expect more films from the same team. A much-awaited film, details of Tiyaan had been kept under wraps for a long time.

A teaser trailer of the flick is expected to release soon. Prithviraj and Indrajith play the characters Aslan Mohammed and Pattabhiraman respectively in the movie.

Tiyaan also stars Padmapriya, Ananya Nair, Shine Tom Chacko and Paris Laxmi - a French dancer who is trained in Indian classical dances and found fame with her role in Anjali Menon's hit film Bangalore Days as Michelle, the girl Nivin Pauly's character Kuttan ultimately marries.