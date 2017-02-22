1. Bhavana was born Karthika Menon on June 6, 1986.

2. Her father, late G Balachandran, was an assistant cinematographer. Her brother Jayadev, is coming out soon with his maiden directorial venture, a Tamil film titled Pattinappakkam.

3. She debuted in renowned director Kamal’s film Nammal in 2002.

4. Bhavana was only 16 and a student of class 11 when she debuted in films.

5. Since then, she has acted in over 75 films with all the leading stars of Malayalam like Mohanlal, Mammootty, Prithviraj, Dileep and others.

6. She has won two Kerala State Film Awards for her debut film Nammal and for Daivanamathil.

7. She also won a Filmfare award for her Tamil film Chithiram Pesuthadi in 2006

8. She has also done films in Tamil with Ajith, Madhavan, Jayam Ravi and Jiiva and in Kannada with Puneet Rajkumar and Sudeep, among others.

9. Bhavana is set to be married to Kannada producer Naveen.

10. Her next upcoming movie will be ‘Adam’, in which she star alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Narain.