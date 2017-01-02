Gear up for Anakattil Chackochi  

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

Anakattil Chackochi, the character of yesteryear superhit Lelam which redefined the Achayan appeal in Malayalam cinema, will make a comeback this year. According to Nithin Renji Panicker, Suresh Gopi will reprise the popular character in his next that will be scripted by his father Renji Panicker.

“Yes, the character will comeback this year. The script will be done by my father and he has just started writing it. Suresh Gopi will play Chackochi again. The story line and thread will be totally different from Lelam and it is just that the character is coming back. We plan to roll the movie by mid 2017. The cast and crew have not been finalised,” says Nithin.

Lelam that hit the screens in 1997, turned a blockbuster, setting a trend in Mollywood. The movie that had MG Soman besides Suresh Gopi in the lead dealt with the power struggle in liquor business. The movie was noted for its punchy dialogues and a wonderful act by Suresh Gopi as Anakattil Chackochi.