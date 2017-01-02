Home Entertainment Malayalam

Gear up for Anakattil Chackochi  

Anakattil Chackochi, the character of yesteryear superhit Lelam  which redefined the Achayan appeal in Malayalam cinema, will make a comeback this year.

Published: 02nd January 2017 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2017 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Meera Suresh
Express News Service

Anakattil Chackochi, the character of yesteryear superhit Lelam  which redefined the Achayan appeal in Malayalam cinema, will make a comeback this year. According to Nithin Renji Panicker, Suresh Gopi will reprise the   popular character in his next that will be scripted by his father  Renji Panicker.

“Yes, the character will comeback this year. The script will be done by my father and he has just started writing it. Suresh Gopi will play Chackochi  again. The story line and thread will be totally different from Lelam and it is just that the character is coming back. We plan to roll the movie by  mid 2017. The cast and crew have not been finalised,” says Nithin.

Lelam that hit the screens in 1997, turned a blockbuster, setting a trend in Mollywood. The movie that had MG Soman besides Suresh Gopi in the lead dealt with the power struggle in liquor business. The movie was noted for its punchy dialogues and a wonderful act by Suresh Gopi as Anakattil Chackochi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp