Kunchacko-Vinayakan in Sugeeth's next film

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

It was through director Sugeeth’s Ordinary (2012) that we discovered one of the most successful combos of the industry, Kunchacko Boban and Biju Menon. Now, Sugeeth is all set to recreate that magic by casting Kunchacko Boban with none other than Vinayakan in his upcoming comedy venture.

Says the director: “I know Kunchacko Boban and Vinayakan combo is something unique. This is the USP of the movie. Like everybody else, I too felt the combo had freshness and I aim to work on it to recreate the Ordinary magic,” says the director.



The movie, a full-on entertainer that is yet to be named, will have both playing equally-prominent characters.

“Both are heroes in my movie. It is a story about a normal man, played by Kunchacko Boban who moves from Idukki to Kochi and how his life changes there,” says the director.

The movie which will go on floors in March 20 will have a thriller angle too. “It has a social message but laced in humour,” says the director.

More actors will be joining the crew soon and the female lead is yet to be fixed, says the director.