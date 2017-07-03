One would be forgiven for thinking the movie Basheerinte Premalekhanam has been inspired by the legendary novel written by Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. But, director Aneesh Anwar is quick to clarify: “It is not an adaptation or inspiration. It is an original work and the protagonist is named Basheer and hence the title Basheerinte Premalekhanam.” However, he says the famous novel plays an important role in the movie.

“I have used the novel as a small character here. It forms a catalyst in Basheer’s and Suhara’s love story,” says Aneesh. In a tete-a-tete with Express, Aneesh shares a few facets about his movie which will hit the screens on July 21.

Director Aneesh Anwar with actors Sheela and Madhu

A TV arrives

The movie, as evident in the trailer, revolves around a TV set arriving at a home in a small hamlet. In the late 1980s, a TV set was a prized possession. So, the whole hamlet converges at the house to enjoy the show. But, the people have no idea about what a TV or antenna is. So, they invite Basheer, a young lad, to install the set. What happens then forms the crux of the story. It is essentially a love story, with music as its backdrop. Though the story takes place in a Muslim household, all the people in the village are part of the plot.

Decades-old tale

Though the story is set in the late 1980s, there is no effort to establish the period, like a voice-over. It just starts and, as the narrative goes on, the audience will naturally get the feel of the time the story is set in.

I feel that approach suits the movie better. But, except in costumes and settings, there is no intentional effort to give the movie a ‘period feel’. It is a fiction and make-believe is easy.

Bringing back the evergreen pair

Though the movie has a romantic thread with Farhan Faasil and Sana Althaf in the lead, an equally important aspect of the film is a parallel love track featuring yester-year hit couple Madhu and Sheela. The story requires a senior pair with an appeal. The roles were very performance-oriented and when the script was taken to the duo, they readily agreed. Thus, the audience will get to see the wonderful pairing come alive on screen again.