T he release of Dileep-starrer Ramaleela has been pushed. The new date will be announced soon, said director Arun Gopy.

According to the director, the post-production work of the movie was taking time making it impossible to meet the initial deadline of July 7.

The director also took to Facebook to announce the news. He posted: “The Ramaleela team is in a race against time to clear hurdles of the post production work. As it requires more time than expected, we would like to inform our dear friends and well wishers that the release date has been postponed.

The new date will be declared at the earliest. Thanks for your constant love and support.”

Ramaleela, starring Radhika Sarathkumar and Prayaga in important roles, is a political thriller in which Dileep plays the role of a young MLA.