The makers of Kaattu, directed by Arun Kumar Aravind, have revealed the character details of Murali Gopy, one of the protagonist. The first look of the character looks impressive and according to Murali Gopy, he plays a villager in the movie.

His character is named Chellappan, a man in his forties, who strikes a unusual friendship with Asif Ali’s character. According to Murali Gopy, the character has an unapologetic nature to it and it challenged him as an actor.

In an earlier interview, Arun Kumar Aravind had told Express that Kaattu was set in the late 70ies and deals with human emotions.