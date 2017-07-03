Actor Prithviraj has bid adieu to August Cinemas, the production house he was a part of. The production company was formed by the actor in 2011 along with cinematographer director Santosh Sivan, entrepreneur Shaji Natesan and Tamil actor Arya.

This was announced by the actor himself in a Facebook post. He posted: It’s been six years and more. Back in 2011, out of a dream to create a film that would truly attempt to make a statement on the excellence in Malayalam cinema, Santosh Sivan, Shaji Nadesan and I joined hands to form August Cinema Pvt Ltd.

Through the last six years, we have continuously striven to facilitate deserving and aesthetic cinema and I genuinely am thankful for the efforts of my partners in doing the same.” (sic)

He added: “Today, I believe that it’s time for me to start travelling on a different tangent, and on that journey, I might not always be able to be part of a partnership. So with great memories, heartfelt gratitude and some films that I will be proud of forever, I bid adieu to August Cinemas. I will always remain a well wisher of the company, and I have faith that the brand will continue to be associated with the kind of films I set out to make with this dream.”

He also wished Shaji Nadesan, Santosh Sivan and Arya the very best in their journey ahead. Though the actor did not divulge why he decided to part ways, sources have it that Prithviraj wanted to focus more on his directorial debut Lucifer, starring Mohanlal. August Cinemas have produced eight films, and more than a few were superhits. The last venture of the production house was The Great Father, which did a good business in the box office.