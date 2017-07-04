August Cinemas announces next venture
By Express News Service | Published: 04th July 2017 07:53 AM |
Last Updated: 04th July 2017 07:53 AM | A+A A- |
August Cinemas, one of the prominent production banners of Malayalam cinema, has announced its next titled Kali. The movie will be directed by Najeem Koya, who has earlier written movies like Two Countries, Apoorvaragam and Friday.
This is the first project undertaken by August Cinemas after Prithviraj announced that he is parting ways with the production banner, that was formed in 2011.