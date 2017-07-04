KOCHI: For those who have been anticipating how Mohanlal would look in his next Odiyan, directed by V A Shrikumar Menon, the first look poster came as a pleasant surprise. Mohanlal is seen in a much younger avatar and his character is titled Manickyan.



The first look was revealed by the actor himself through a motion poster. The work on the movie, which will go on the floors by August 1, has already begun with music director M Jayachandran composing five songs.

Odiyan, which involves a large amount of world-class VFX work, will also have Prakash Raj and Manju Warrier in prominent roles.



In an earlier interview, the director had said that Mohanlal will be playing a physically and emotionally-charged character. “Lal will play his career’s finest character in Odiyan,” says the director. The movie is scripted by journalist and National Award winner Harikrishnan.