Soubin’s Parava  to be released before Onam

Actor Soubin Shaheer’s directorial debut Parava will hit the theatres by September. “We have finished shooting and the post production works are on,” he said.

According to the director, the movie will have two children in prominent roles, apart from Dulquer Salman, who will do an extended cameo.

Reports have it that he will be playing a Fort Kochi guy. “Then, there is Shine Tom Chacko, Shane Nigam and Arjun Ashok too. We hope to release it before Onam,” says the director. As per reports, pigeons too are characters in the movie.