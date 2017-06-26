Parava, actor-turned-director Soubin Shahir’s debut movie, has created the right noise ever since it was announced. The movie, with two children in the lead, was shot in and around Mattanchery. However, the latest update is its first look poster.

Actor Dulquer Salman, who plays an extended cameo in the movie, shared the first look of Parava on his Facebook page. He also said that Parava will be one of the exciting projects of 2017. He posted: Eid Mubarak to all of you.

As a gift here is the first look poster of what I think will be one of the best films of 2017 and even all time. #Parava! I’m blessed to be a part of it. Wishing the team the very best of luck! Anwar Ikka Saubi Littil and all the cast and crew. (sic). According to director Soubin, the movie will hit the screens by September. Shine Tom Chacko, Shane Nigam and Arjun Ashok also play significant roles in Parava.