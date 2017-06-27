Malayalam’s own standup comedian Ramesh Pisharody is all set to turn director. The actor will soon be directing an entertainer. He told Express: “Yes, I am turning a director. I have almost finalised the story and script. I am in talks with actors. I hope to announce the cast very soon,” he adds.



The actor also snubbed reports that Jayaram will play a prominent role in the movie. “I haven’t finalised the cast. I too read such reports. They aren’t true,” he added.

Ramesh Pisharody, who made his entry into entertainment business through TV, has acted in many movies, including Ramante Eden Thottam and Amar Akbar Anthony. He has also hosted many hit TV shows and is a popular mini-screen figure.