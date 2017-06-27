One of the most-awaited movies of the season, Prithviraj-starrer Tiyaan will not release this Thursday, as it was initally announced. The release of the movie has been postponed, according to actor Prithviraj.

Prithviraj took to Facebook to announce the news.

He posted: Tiyaan will not hit the theatres on 29th of June as we have hit a roadblock with the censor board. Will keep you folks updated as soon as we have a new release date confirmed. Thank you for the immense support and the excitement you’ve shown for this film. (sic).



The movie, which also has Indrajith and Murali Gopy in prominent roles, is a socio-political thriller. According to scriptwriter Murali Gopy, Tiyaan is a pan-Indian venture.