Finally, it’s official. Anwar Rasheed’s next starring Fahad Fazil in the lead is all set to go on the floors. The first look poster of the film titled Trans was released on Wednesday and it seems the makers have roped in a couple of biggies on board.

Fahad Fazil

While Amal Neerad will crank the camera for the film, the sound design is by Resul Pookutty. Rest of the cast, including the lead lady, is yet to be confirmed. Anwar Rasheed’s last film Usthad Hotel was a blockbuster and now he will be calling the shots after an extended break.

Fahad Fazil, who has a string of projects lined up for release, will be next seen is Dileesh Pothan’s Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. Trans is expected to hit screens in early 2018.