If the reports are to be believed, Nazriya will be soon make her re-entry, that too opposite Prithviraj. As per buzz, the actor will be seen in Anjali Menon’s next, but there has been no official confirmation from the director or actors. Nazriya, who took a break post wedding, was last seen in Anjali Menon’s Bangalore Days opposite Fahad Fazil.



It was on the location of the film the actors fell in love and later tied the knot. Prithviraj was part of Anjali’s debut film, the critically-acclaimed Manjadikkuru. If the news is true both the actors will be teaming up with Anjali for a second time.