A handful of love stories so varied and vivid, cutting through generations- that’s how Jayan Vannery describes his upcoming film Anuragam - the Art of Theppu. He adds betrayal is often a part of many love stories, the very reason to go for a sarcastic title. “It’s more like a tapestry of different love stories, a film that celebrates romance. It has an ensemble cast and the film will be a total entertainer,” he says.



Anuragam is basically woven around a couple and a string of people who enter their life. “There is a priest, a college professor, an IT professional, a goon and an assistant director. They all have their own love stories that are narrated in parallel tracks,” he says. Theppu is the new-gen slang for betrayal and Jayan says there will a story behind every betrayal. “While some can be clear, plain deception, in some cases there will be a lot of factors contributing to it.

Through Vinu and Annie’s story the film looks into such romances,” he says. While Jude Anthany Joseph and Arundhati play the lead, Aju Varghese, Joju George, Vijayaraghavan, Kalabhavan Shajon, Shalu Rahim, Abhirami, Parvathy Nair and Lijomol are also part of the cast. “Arundhati, who played the lead in Tamil films like Saitan, will be making her Mollywood debut with the film,” he says.



The highlight of Anuragam will be the way it portrays love in different times, through pairs belonging to various classes. “Just like the main story all other tracks get ample importance. While some love stories are contemporary, some are set in the past.” Jayan also adds that the film is a blend of genres, “You cannot call it a complete romance or romcom as each story has its own flavour.

If one is narrated in comic style, the other is a thriller. Action, drama, nostalgia- you will find all these ingredients in the film. It will be an outright entertainer which can be enjoyed by all sections of audience.” Since basically a romance, music is an important element in the film. “The film has four beautiful songs composed by Vishnu Mohan Sithara,” he says. The film, produced by Prince Glarians under the banner of Agape Movies, will be shot in Kochi, Kozhikode and Kattapana.