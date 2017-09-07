Malayalam cinema's Megastar, Mammootty turns 66 today, 7 September. Mammootty's son, actor Dulquer Salmaan posted a photo of the two on his Facebook page, wishing him a happy birthday.

The post has instantly has become trending on social media with over one lakh likes within one hour of posting.

Dulquer has given the caption " Happiest of birthdays to my dearest vappichi! Forever younger than me and a million times cooler" to the photo.

Born on 7 September 1951, Mammootty has acted in more than 300 films in a career spanning over four decades, winning three National Awards for Best Actor and has won the most Filmfare Best Actor Awards by a Malayalam actor - 12.