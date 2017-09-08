It seems Sunny Wayne will have a special co-star this time. The motion picture of Kunjunni Kundithanaanu shows him along with a dog and Prince Joy, the director, confirms that the canine has an equally important role in the film. “The film is about Kunjunni, the hero, and his various woes. What are his problems and how he deals with them form the crux of the film. The dog Ronnie plays a key role in the story and will be seen with Sunny in most of the times,” he says.

Prince, noted for his short film Ettukali, calls his debut feature film an experiential one. “The film opts for a unique treatment and there is an element of fantasy as well,” he says. In the film Sunny plays the title role Kunjunni who cannot meet the expectations of his father, a school teacher. “That's how the dog comes into his life,” says Prince.



One thing Prince guarantees is that the film will be a total fun ride, with oodles humour thrown in. “The film will be high on entertainment quotient,” he says about the film that also stars Manikandan Achary, Sanju Sivaram, Siddique and Biju Sopanam.