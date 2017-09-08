She made her debut with critically-acclaimed Njan Steve Lopez and did a complete vanishing act after that. Ahaana Krishna opted to stay out of silver screen and complete her studies rather than picking roles 'that aren't worth it', in her own terms. And now we see her in Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela playing Nivin Pauly's sister, but the actress says she has made no switch to supporting roles.

“The answer is in the film itself. Sarah is not your regular sister role and Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela is not a hero-heroine oriented film. Each actor of the ensemble cast has their own space,” she says.

Ahaana says she was a little hesitant to play a sister character when the film was offered. “I was doubtful initially, but when I heard the script I was convinced. No actor could say no to such a role,” she says.

She calls Shantikrishna, the yesteryear actress who made a comeback with the Nivin-starrer, 'the hero and heroine of the film'.

Ahaana says she shares a special bond with the actress both on and off screen. “She is very sweet, motherly person and you also learn a lot while working with artists like her. I love Sarah all the more because I got to know Shanti ma'am through her.”

Ahaana says she met her for the first time long back, as a baby. “21 years back, just before she left the industry, she was acting in a serial which also starred my dad. They were looking for a baby to act as her daughter and though my parents were not very keen they took me to the location at the request of the makers. I was seven or eight months old and the cranky kid I had been, I started bawling on the set and was immediately taken home. And now, after so many years, I got the opportunity to play her daughter,” she says.

Ahaana adds that she is happy with the way the film and her character are being accepted. “Audience response is great and lot of industry people and critics are posting and tweeting good things about the film,” she says. And does that mean now we will see more of her?

“Yes, I have signed a Tamil film and talks are on for a couple of others. Now you will not have to wait too long to see me on screen,” she laughs.