Here is some good news for Shaji Pappan fans. The makers have confirmed that Midhun Manuel Thomas' Aadu-2, starring Jayasurya in the lead, will hit the screens during Christmas.

The director, along with Jayasurya, has also taken to Facebook to share a video where the actor is shown getting into the garb of Shaji Pappan with his unique beard.

The movie that has Jayasurya reprising the cult character is said to feature an entirely another episode in Shaji Pappan's life. In an earlier interview, Jayasurya had told Express that second part will have all the quirky elements that made Aadu so popular.

He had said that the team went through three stories before zeroing in on this one. The actor, whose next release will be Captain, has also wrapped up Ranjith Sankar's next Punyalan Private Limited.