Actress Bhavana has said that women in Malayalam cinema do not have the same acceptability as their male counterparts considering how producers market their films for satellite rights.

In an interview to ManoramaOnline, the actress also said though she has been working since the age of 15 her successes haven't benefitted her. Successes of her films didn't reflect in her remuneration.

It is true that movies here are made looking at the market of Superstars, says the Adam Joan actress. Women are still playing the second fiddle to male actors in Malayalam film industry.

Bhavana said that she will definitely continue her work in movies after her marriage and thanked fans for the support.

Bhavana got engaged to Kannada producer Naveen in March.

In another interview given to Kappa TV, Bhavana said that the platform, 'Women in Cinema Collective' has made a space for women to discuss problems they face in the industry. She added that she doesn't go for meetings and is not an active member of the association.

Bhavana's latest film, 'Adam Joan' was released on 1 September. Directed by Jinu V Abraham, the action-thriller also has Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead role.