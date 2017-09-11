For some time, we have been hearing nothing about My Story, which will see Prithviraj reuniting with Parvathy after Ennu Ninte Moitheen.

My Story, the shoot of which was wrapped up in December 2016 is still stuck in post-production. However, the movie is back in news with the team releasing a motion poster which features both the protagonist.

While Prithviraj plays Jai in the movie, Parvathy plays his lady love Tara. My story, a love drama, is being directed by Roshni Dinaker.

The 52-second poster is backed by the rendering of the title song. Shaan Rahman has composed the music for the movie, which has been shot entirely in Lisbon, Portugal. However, there is no word yet on when the movie will hit the screens.