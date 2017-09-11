For Santhi Krishna, Sheela Chacko in Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela came as an anti-depressent. For, she was going through a bad phase then.

"I wasn't even thinking of acting. So, when director Althaf Salim approached me with the character, I told him straight away that I am not taking it. However, my children thought I should get back to acting. My friends too told me it would help get over the miserable frame of mind I was in," says Santhi Krishna about her latest stint in M-Town.

Well, she has indeed made a grand comeback! In a tete-a-tete with Express, the talented actor opens up about how she is still basking in the adulations post Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela.

Congrats for all the positive reports 'Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela' is earning. How did it all happen?

Althaf wanted someone who was not in public memory to play Sheela Chacko. He had shortlisted a few names too. But then, he stumbled upon an interview that I gave in 2014. However, the irony is that I had made it clear in that interview that I wasn't planning on acting again. But, he anyway contacted me via Facebook and flew down to Bangalore to meet me.

I wasn't keen at first, but then when I changed my mind, I told Althaf straight away that I am not doing a mom role with no meat to it. I had no qualms playing a mother but it needed to have some substance. Althaf narrated the script. That was it, I was floored.

So, this is your third coming. Your second comeback after a break was in 1991. How do you always manage to strike gold after a break?

Honestly, there is no planning as such. Even now, I wasn't thinking much. I am not someone to fret about my work and its results. I loved Sheela Chacko and my mind was focused on playing her.

Losing sleep over a movie and whether my role will be appreciated is not my idea of work. But then, I think the good word this movie earns is for the team work, and for the dedication Althaf showed. He is a brilliant guy and has a clear cut idea about his characters. Every single member of the team deserves appreciation for their part.

Tell us about Sheela Chacko. Was it easy sinking your teeth into the role?

This movie was a novel experience for me in many ways. When I read the script and about Sheela's cancer journey, I assumed that I would need a lot of glycerine. His reply that this was not a melodrama, but a comedy surprised me. For, this was a cancer story and one would expect a lot of tear- jerker moments.

That's what I liked about Njandukalude Naattil Oridavela. It has a lot of positive moments. Playing the character was easy as Althaf had a clear idea about what to do. He would give the freedom to improvise on dialogues. Then, Lal, being the talented and experienced actor and director he is helped make the whole process easy.

What do you think of the industry? Has a lot changed?

Of course, there is a whole lot of technological changes. But, what mesmerised me is the way the youngsters conduct themselves as professionals. Since I never maintained touch with anyone for a long time, I was quite oblivious to the new people here. So, Althaf suggested I come down to Kerala for a workshop to get introduced to all. That was when I met Nivin Pauly and his family and others in the crew. The kind of friendship and relation they maintain are healthy and inspiring. They put me into a comfort zone immediately.

It is a great opportunity in my career and I am still basking in the adulations. A lot of people call to congratulate me on the work. Even Nivin was being humble and telling me how its Sheela Chacko who is winning all the appreciation.