Unni Rajan P Dev has been in Malayalam industry for quite some time, but the actor was on a patient wait for that one character that would give him a chance to perform. And, seems like he has got one with Arun Kumar Aravind's next Kaattu. Unni will play Pauly, a motormouth, in the movie that will hit the screens this month. Unni is the son of the late actor Rajan P Dev.

Calling Pauly his career-best role, Unni says director Arun Kumar Aravind had an entirely different look in his mind until he met the director.

"It was cinematographer Prasanth Raveendran who suggested me to meet Arun sir. But, Arun sir had a totally different face on his mind for Pauly. My auditions for the role pleased him somehow. That's how I landed the role," says Unni. However, the actor says playing Pauly was no cake walk. "Pauly is an arrogant and boastful lad. And, the story is set in late 70ies which is an unrelatable period for a person like me. So, I needed to prepare for it," says the actor who will sport a unique look for the movie.

The first thing Unni did to get under the skin of the character was shed his weight. He went on a strict diet, besides learning the script and sequences. "Arun sir would call me often and ask how well I was preparing. In fact, it is his support that made things easy for me. Then, dubbing for the character too was strenuous. Since I was born and raised in Ernakulam, I had that slang and it was tough for me to mouth lines with a unique vintage accent. But, then Arun sir would always be there for a support," says the actor who confesses to being addicted to the hustle and bustle of the shooting locations.

"Since my childhood, I remember Daddychan (actor Rajan P Dev) talking about cinema. We accompanied him to the locations. It was then that I started loving the shoot locations. That hasn't changed ever since. Even after I wound up my portions in Kaattu, I would hang on," says Unni. He adds that this helped me him as an actor. "In Kaattu, I got to learn a lot about cinema. Being with Murali Gopy and Asif Ali was a learning experience," says Unni P Dev.

Well, is there any special character he would love to play onscreen. "I have always watched my father play villain characters. So, it is my dream to play a character with a dark shade. But, somehow, thanks to my physique and overall appearance, it is only comical roles that come to me," quips Unni.

The actor, who has acted in seven movies so far, is prepping to play a role in Jayasurya-starrer Aadu-2 next.