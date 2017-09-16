Home Entertainment Malayalam

Malayalam actress abduction: Magistrate Court to hear Kavya Madhavan's anticipatory bail plea till September 18

The Ankamali Magistrate Court will hear the bail plea filed by Malayalam film actress Kavya Madhavan, wife of actor Dileep, on September 18.

Published: 16th September 2017

Actress Kavya Madhavan. (Photo | facebook.com/KavyaMadhavan/)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam film actress Kavya Madhavan, wife of actor Dileep who is in judicial custody in the actress assault case, has sought anticipatory bail from the Kerala High Court. The actress filed the plea before the court on Saturday.

The move comes in the wake of reports that the actress is to be arrested by detectives investigating the abduction and molestation of a leading Malayalam actress earlier this year.

The investigators are said to have found clues to an acquaintance between Kavya Madhavan and Pulsar Suni aka Sunil Kumar, the prime accused in the case.

According to the investigation team, Suni visited Kavya's residence at Vennala in Kochi before the crime in February and accepted a sum of Rs 25,000 as an advance from the actress’s mother. Besides, after the abduction, Suni visited Laksyah, an online apparel store run by the actress.

Earlier, there were reports that some pages of the visitors' register at the villa of Kavya were missing.

Police were looking for the register following Pulsar Suni’s statement that he had visited Kavya at her villa. Security staff at the villa told the investigating team that the register was partially damaged as it got soaked in the rain.

Kavya Madhavan has denied knowing Pulsar Suni.

The Angamaly Judicial First Class Magistrate Court will consider the bail plea filed by Dileep on September 18.

(With input from ANI)

