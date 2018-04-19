Manju Warrier has revealed few details on her character in the upcoming Odiyan. The actress, who will be sharing screen space with Mohanlal, said: "Though I can't say much about my role or the film, I can say that my character is called Prabha, and she will be appearing in three different time periods in three different looks. She is one of the main characters alongside Mohanlal and Prakash Raj."

On the experience of shooting Odiyan, she says,"I was very amused by the fact that I was a shooting a movie about a Mohanlal fan (Mohanlal) during the day and then had to go and shoot a movie as Mohanlal's heroine (Odiyan) during the night.

Both film shoots were going on simultaneously (laughs)." Odiyan is one of the most anticipated films of this year, and given the scale of the project, the makers have been extremely cautious about not leaking any story details. Mohanlal plays the main character, Odiyan Manikyan, and his character will reportedly get a CGI makeover in some portions.

The film also stars Siddique, Innocent, Narein and Sana Althaf in supporting roles. Odiyan is the directorial debut of VA Shrikumar Menon, a former ad filmmaker. Once the shoot is completed, Menon is expected to start work soon on the 1000-cr project, Mahabharatam, based on M.T Vasudevan Nair's novel Randamoozham, and once again starring Mohanlal (in the role of Bhima).

Odiyan is expected to be a visually pleasing experience. Antony Perumbavoor is producing the film under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Legendary production designer Sabu Cyril (Kaalapani) and cinematographer Shaji Kumar (Pulimurugan) are among the other big names from the crew working on Odiyan.